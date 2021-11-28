EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 23.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

EVCM stock opened at 16.62 on Friday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 14.87 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

