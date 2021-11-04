Evercore Inc (EVR): Price Now Near $152.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EVR

At the time of this writing, EVR's price is down $-0.29 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EVR has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EVR ranks 224th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

EVR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EVR’s price is down $-2 (-1.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Evercore Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EVR: Daily RSI Analysis For EVR, its RSI is now at 32.577.

EVR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For EVR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on EVR may find value in this recent story:

Jonathon Kaufman and Ted Michaels Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Infrastructure, Utilities and Renewables Group

NEW YORK, November 03, 2021–Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Jonathon Kaufman and Ted Michaels have joined the Firm’s Investment Banking business as Senior Managing Directors in the Infrastructure, Utilities and Renewables Group based in New York.

