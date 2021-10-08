Evercore Inc (EVR): Price Up $1.61 (1.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.89 (0.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EVR

At the moment, EVR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.89 (0.61%) from the hour prior. EVR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, EVR ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EVR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EVR’s price is up $1.61 (1.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EVR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on EVR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EVR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EVR: Daily RSI Analysis EVR’s RSI now stands at 91.0486.

EVR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For EVR News Traders

Investors and traders in EVR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Evercore Stock, Up 106% This Year, Is Nearing A Fresh Buy Point With Earnings Due This Month

Evercore Partners is building a base and near a possible buy point ahead of its next quarterly earnings report, expected on or around Oct. 21.

