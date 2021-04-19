Everest Re Group Ltd (RE): Price Now Near $263.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RE

At the time of this writing, RE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RE has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

RE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RE’s price is up $1.05 (0.4%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RE has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Everest Re Group Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

