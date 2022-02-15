Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.
In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
