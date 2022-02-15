Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).