Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $573.42 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.54 and its 200 day moving average is $545.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

