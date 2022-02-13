Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).