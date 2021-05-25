Evergy Inc (EVRG): Price Down $-0.96 (-1.53)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EVRG

At the time of this writing, EVRG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EVRG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, EVRG ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EVRG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EVRG’s price is down $-0.96 (-1.53%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Evergy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.