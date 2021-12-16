Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI): Price Now Near $19.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EVRI

Currently, EVRI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EVRI has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on EVRI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EVRI ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

EVRI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EVRI’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.4%) from the day prior. EVRI has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EVRI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EVRI: Daily RSI Analysis EVRI’s RSI now stands at 0.

EVRI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For EVRI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on EVRI may find value in this recent story:

Everi Announces Senior Management Transition