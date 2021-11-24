EVgo Inc (EVGO): Price Now Near $13.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EVGO

Currently, EVGO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.34%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EVGO has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, EVGO ranks 73rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EVGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EVGO’s price is down $-0.42 (-3.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EVGO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EVGO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EVGO: Daily RSI Analysis For EVGO, its RSI is now at 0.

EVGO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

