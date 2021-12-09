EVO Payments Inc (EVOP): Price Down $-0.27 (-1.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EVOP

Currently, EVOP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-1.13%) from the hour prior. EVOP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EVOP ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

EVOP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EVOP’s price is down $-0.27 (-1.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EVOP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on EVOP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EVOP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EVOP: Daily RSI Analysis EVOP’s RSI now stands at 67.4699.

EVOP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

