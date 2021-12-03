Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evogene worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evogene by 201.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EVGN. Roth Capital began coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Evogene Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN).