Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 148.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $95.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $96.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

