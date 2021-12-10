Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $31.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $96.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in Evolus by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 415,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.40. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

