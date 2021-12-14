Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA): Price Down $-0.14 (-0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AQUA

Currently, AQUA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. AQUA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AQUA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Machinery stocks, AQUA ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AQUA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AQUA’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AQUA has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

AQUA: Daily RSI Analysis AQUA's RSI now stands at 0.

AQUA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

