Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Amundi acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,975,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,980,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,977,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,696,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

