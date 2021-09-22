EW SCRIPPS Co (SSP): Price Now Near $17.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SSP

At the moment, SSP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SSP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SSP ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

SSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SSP’s price is up $0.42 (2.43%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. EW SCRIPPS Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SSP: Daily RSI Analysis For SSP, its RSI is now at 40.8867.

SSP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

