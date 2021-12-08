Exelixis Inc (EXEL): Price Now Near $16.56; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXEL

Currently, EXEL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on EXEL; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, EXEL ranks 175th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EXEL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXEL’s price is up $0.01 (0.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EXEL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on EXEL; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EXEL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EXEL: Daily RSI Analysis For EXEL, its RSI is now at 100.

EXEL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error