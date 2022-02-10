Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Exelon stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

