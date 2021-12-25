Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

