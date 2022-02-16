Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 25.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Exelon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

