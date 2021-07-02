Exelon Corp (EXC): Price Now Near $44.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXC

At the time of this writing, EXC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.18%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EXC ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

EXC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EXC’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Exelon Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.