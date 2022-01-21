ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS): Price Now Near $126.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXLS

Currently, EXLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. EXLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, EXLS ranks 234th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EXLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EXLS’s price is up $0.21 (0.17%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EXLS has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. ExlService Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EXLS: Daily RSI Analysis For EXLS, its RSI is now at 27.3885.

EXLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

