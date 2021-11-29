ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS): Price Now Near $131.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXLS

Currently, EXLS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.96 (2.3%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EXLS has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, EXLS ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EXLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EXLS’s price is up $2.96 (2.3%) from the day prior. EXLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EXLS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EXLS: Daily RSI Analysis EXLS’s RSI now stands at 35.3644.

EXLS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

