EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $242,493.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

