EXP World Holdings Inc (EXPI): Price Now Near $35.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXPI

At the time of this writing, EXPI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EXPI ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

EXPI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXPI’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.48%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on EXPI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EXPI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EXPI: Daily RSI Analysis For EXPI, its RSI is now at 23.5484.

EXPI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

