Expedia Group Inc (EXPE): Price Down $-2.17 (-1.25)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.97 (-0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EXPE

Currently, EXPE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.97 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EXPE has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, EXPE ranks 111th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EXPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXPE’s price is down $-2.17 (-1.25%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Expedia Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.