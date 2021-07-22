Expedia Group Inc (EXPE): Price Now Near $160.03; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXPE

At the time of this writing, EXPE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EXPE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EXPE ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

EXPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXPE’s price is down $-2.5 (-1.54%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on EXPE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EXPE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EXPE: Daily RSI Analysis For EXPE, its RSI is now at 81.1441.

EXPE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

