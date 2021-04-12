Expedia Group Inc (EXPE): Price Now Near $170.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXPE

At the moment, EXPE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.62 (-0.94%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row EXPE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EXPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXPE’s price is down $-3.88 (-2.22%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on EXPE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EXPE’s price action over the past 90 days.

