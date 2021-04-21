Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Now Near $147.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXR

At the time of this writing, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EXR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXR’s price is up $0.66 (0.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EXR has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Extra Space Storage Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For EXR News Traders

Investors and traders in EXR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Extra Space Storage Earns Key Rating Upgrade; Shares More Than Doubled In A Year

Extra Space Storage shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

