Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Now Near $157.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXR

At the time of this writing, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.04%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EXR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EXR ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

EXR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EXR’s price is up $0.8 (0.51%) from the day prior. EXR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EXR’s price action over the past 90 days.