Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Now Near $164.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXR

Currently, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.18 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EXR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EXR ranks 191st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

EXR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EXR’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EXR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Extra Space Storage Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.