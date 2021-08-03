Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR): Price Now Near $11.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXTR

At the time of this writing, EXTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.73%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EXTR ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

EXTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXTR’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.94%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on EXTR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Extreme Networks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

EXTR: Daily RSI Analysis EXTR's RSI now stands at 24.7191.

EXTR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For EXTR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on EXTR may find value in this recent story:

Third Course in Popular Extreme Academy Training Series Teaches Business Skills for Networking Professionals

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the third course in its Extreme Academy Live IT training program, Advance Your Career, will begin on August 5. The free, four-week course offers an inside perspective on the networking industry usually learned through years on the job. No IT experience is required to enroll.

