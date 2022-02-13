Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 699.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 222,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,413,000 after buying an additional 2,908,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

