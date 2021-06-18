F5 Networks Inc (FFIV): Price Now Near $185; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FFIV

Currently, FFIV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.95 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FFIV has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FFIV ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

FFIV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FFIV’s price is down $-2.62 (-1.39%) from the day prior. FFIV has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. F5 Networks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.