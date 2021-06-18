F5 Networks Inc (FFIV): Price Now Near $185; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FFIV
Currently, FFIV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.95 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FFIV has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
FFIV ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.
FFIV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, FFIV’s price is down $-2.62 (-1.39%) from the day prior. FFIV has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. F5 Networks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on FFIV may find value in this recent story: F5 Adds Michael Montoya to Board of Directors SEATTLE, Jun 17, 2021–F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced the appointment of Michael Montoya, Chief Information Security Officer at Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company, to its board of directors. Montoya, 50, joins F5's board effective immediately, bringing a strong background leading comprehensive cybersecurity programs for large global organizations.
