F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.69.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors