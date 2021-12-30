Fabrinet (FN): Price Now Near $121.31; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FN

Currently, FN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.51 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FN has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FN ranks 113th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

FN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FN’s price is up $0.22 (0.18%) from the day prior. FN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Fabrinet’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FN: Daily RSI Analysis For FN, its RSI is now at 50.0805.

FN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

