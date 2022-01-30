FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 7th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,046,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $412.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).