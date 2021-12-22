Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $424.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

