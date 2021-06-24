Fair Isaac Corp (FICO): Price Now Near $497.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FICO

At the moment, FICO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.57 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FICO has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FICO ranks 200th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

FICO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FICO’s price is up $1.2 (0.24%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fair Isaac Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.