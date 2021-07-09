Fair Isaac Corp (FICO): Price Now Near $517.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FICO

Currently, FICO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.82 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FICO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FICO ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

FICO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FICO’s price is up $2.8 (0.54%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as FICO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Fair Isaac Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.