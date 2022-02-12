Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 572,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,000. International Seaways makes up 0.3% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 164.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $185,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).