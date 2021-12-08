Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN): Price Now Near $4.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SFUN

At the moment, SFUN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (4.44%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SFUN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, SFUN ranks 130th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SFUN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SFUN’s price is up $0.18 (4.44%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SFUN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SFUN: Daily RSI Analysis For SFUN, its RSI is now at 93.0233.

SFUN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error