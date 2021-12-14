Fanhua Inc (FANH): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.55)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.55)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FANH

At the time of this writing, FANH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FANH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

FANH ranks 89th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

FANH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FANH’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.55%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as FANH has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Fanhua Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

FANH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

