Fanhua Inc (FANH): Price Now Near $7.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FANH

At the moment, FANH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, FANH ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FANH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FANH’s price is up $0.04 (0.57%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Fanhua Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FANH: Daily RSI Analysis For FANH, its RSI is now at 26.6667.

FANH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For FANH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FANH may find value in this recent story:

