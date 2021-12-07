Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE): Price Up $0.37 (7.01)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (4.26)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FFIE

At the time of this writing, FFIE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (4.26%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FFIE has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

FFIE ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

FFIE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FFIE’s price is up $0.37 (7.01%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FFIE: Daily RSI Analysis For FFIE, its RSI is now at 22.1557.

FFIE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

