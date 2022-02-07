Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $276,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $227.20 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average is $221.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

