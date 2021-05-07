Farfetch Ltd (FTCH): Price Now Near $46.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FTCH

At the time of this writing, FTCH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (0.86%) from the hour prior. FTCH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, FTCH ranks 115th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FTCH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FTCH’s price is up $2.09 (4.68%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FTCH’s price action over the past 90 days.

