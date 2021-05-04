Farfetch Ltd (FTCH): Price Now Near $47.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FTCH

Currently, FTCH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.73 (1.55%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FTCH has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FTCH ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

FTCH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FTCH’s price is up $0.19 (0.4%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FTCH’s price action over the past 90 days.

