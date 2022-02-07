Farley Capital L.P. Acquires 25,316 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farley Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 8.7% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 353,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

